Here is the draft order for the Packers’ 10 picks

GREEN BAY (WKOW) – The Packers will take 10 picks in the NFL Draft, and the numerical slots for all their selections are now official, according to the Packers.

The draft will be broadcast live on WXOW-TV. (Broadcast schedule below)

Green Bay will have a pick in each of the first five rounds, plus three picks in the sixth round and two in the seventh. Those selections are as follows:

Round 1 – 30

Round 2 – 62

Round 3 – 94

Round 4 – 136

Round 5 – 175

Round 6 – 192, 208, 209

Round 7 – 236, 242

The Packers were not awarded any compensatory picks this year due to their multiple acquisitions in free agency last March, but their extra picks in the final two rounds are the results of past trades.

The draft begins with Round 1 on Thursday, April 23, and continues with Rounds 2-3 on Friday, April 24. The draft concludes on Saturday, April 25, with Rounds 4-7.

WHEN:

7 PM, Thursday, April 23 (Round 1).

6 PM, Friday, April 24 (Rounds 2-3).

11 AM, Saturday, April 25 (Rounds 4-7).

The first round will conclude on Thursday by approximately 10:30 PM. In 2019, the first round took 3:39.

The second and third rounds will conclude on Friday by approximately 10 PM. The second and third rounds took a combined 4:12.

The draft concludes with the final four rounds around approximately 5 PM on Saturday. In 2019, Rounds 4–7 took 6:23.