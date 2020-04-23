La Crosse’s Irishfest cancelled

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Irishfest La Crosse executive committee has announced that Irishfest this August has been canceled.

Besides the coronavirus, part of the reason cited by the committee was that Milwaukee's Irishfest announced they were cancelling their event for this year.

La Crosse's organizers are offering three options for those who have already purchased tickets: 2020 tickets can be rolled over to the 2021 Irishfest, ticket holders can reach out to support@gopassage.com for a refund, or the proceeds from the ticket can be donated to support Irishfest.

RELATED: No decision on Oktoberfest until mid-July