Boyer’s career ends with cancelation of spring season

La Crescent, Minn. (WXOW) The decision by the Minnesota State High School League to cancel the spring sports season means the end of careers for many senior athletes and one longtime area baseball coach in particular.

La Crescent-Hokah's Rick Boyer told WXOW 19 Sports that this season was going to be his last.

He's retiring after 17 seasons as the head coach and 45 seasons with the program total.

La Crescent-Hokah made it to State last year and they were expected to contend for a state title again this season.

They had a talented senior class returning that was ready to leave it's mark on the program.