La Crosse Regional Airport navigating through struggles from COVID-19

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - It's much quieter at the La Crosse Regional Airport with fewer travelers and flights coming in and out of the gates.

On average, 250-275 passengers would pass through the airport daily. With the pandemic, that average has dropped to between 20 and 25 passengers, according to La Crosse Regional Airport Director Ian Turner.

Despite the current economic challenges facing airports around the country, the airport is on solid financial ground according to Turner. But the airport still has to make wise financial decisions in navigating the future.

"We just have to make every dollar count, just like we do any other time, but now, instead of doing those projects that are 'nice to haves,' [we are] turning them more into, 'Okay, we're only going to do what we need to do to get through this'," said Turner.

Projects like new bathroom partitions in the terminals and a new tractor have been put on hold to reserve that money for emergencies. Turner has also held on hiring new staff for unfilled positions until the pandemic begins to wind down.

Larger scale projects funded by the state and the federal government will continue this summer. Two of the projects Turner referenced were an extension to an access road on the east side of the airport, and phase two of a terminal apron expansion.

With so much unknown on when operations will get back to normal, Turner has to plan for different scenarios.

"We're trying to position ourselves for the quickest and best position to be in coming out of this, so plan for the worst case scenario... that things don't start really getting better until the end of the year and hope that it happens towards the middle of the summer," said Turner.

Recently, the airport was the recipient of some much-needed funding from the CARES Act. La Crosse Regional Airport received $1.7 million which will cover items like personnel expenses, operational costs, and a bond issuance from a 2015-2016 terminal project.

87 airports in total received $83 million funding from the CARES Act.

Airports in Caledonia, Rushford, and Winona also received funding.

The Transportation Security Administration released some changes on Thursday to help make airports safer. Frontline workers at airports will conduct routine cleaning and disinfecting of commonly touched areas.

In addition, TSA stated that if a person's drivers license or state-issued identification expired on or after March 1st, they will still be allowed at checkpoints.

TSA will accept expired driver’s licenses or state-issued ID a year after expiration or 120 days after the duration of the emergency, whichever is longer.