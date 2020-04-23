La Crosse’s pools closed for this summer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department said that the city's three municipal pools won't open this summer.

They said the number of people who gather at the city's pools creates safety issues as it relates to COVID-19 according to the department.

They did say that they will prepare splash pads and beaches for use this summer. Those places will open once they determine they can open safely.

The department said they are working on providing other recreational opportunities that can safely be implemented this summer.