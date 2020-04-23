Largest number of one-day COVID-19 cases and deaths reported in Minnesota, includes Fillmore and Winona counties

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - The number of new cases of COVID-19, along with the number of deaths, increases in Minnesota.

There are now 200 people who died from complications from the coronavirus, an increase of 21 from Wednesday. It is the largest number of deaths related to COVID-19 in one day in Minnesota.

The state Department of Health said there are now 2,942 confirmed cases in Minnesota. That figure is up 221 cases from the day before. Of those, 1,536 no longer need isolation according to the state.

Some 268 people are hospitalized from the virus. 104 are in intensive care.

Fillmore County reported its first death due to the virus. Fillmore County Public Health said that the death is connected to a congregative living facility outside of Fillmore County.

They also had one additional COVID-19 case. They identified the person as a man in his 80s.

Eleven of the twelve cases in Fillmore County have completed the isolation period according to the county.

The same increases also happened in Winona County with one new case and one death reported.

Details on the cases were immediately available.

County Positives Deaths Fillmore 12 1 Houston 1 0 Winona 62 13 Figures provided by the Minnesota Department of Health