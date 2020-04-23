Mayo Clinic Health System opens COVID-19 testing site in Sparta
SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayo Clinic Health System said they're opening a second COVID-19 testing site in Sparta on Monday.
It will be similar to the drive-through location in La Crosse where they test symptomatic and pre-procedural patients for COVID-19. Mayo said they've tested more than 1,000 patients through the site.
The Sparta location is under the former emergency room canopy behind the hospital building.
It is open Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m.
Before any patient comes for testing, Mayo stresses they need to call their nurse triage line for screening before coming to the facility. The number is 608-269-1770.
"We ask that patients who are concerned about symptoms consistent with COVID-19 contact to contact their clinic, their provider, or contact the Mayo Clinic Nurse Triage line for appropriate screening. If needed they will be referred appropriately to the testing center for testing," says Kevin Fitzgerald, M.D., Family Medicine chair, Mayo Clinic Health System in a statement. "Providing this dedicated testing location away from other clinical spaces will help limit possible exposures for staff, patients and visitors in other patient-care areas."
MCHS said that patients experiencing symptoms should take the following steps:
- Call their primary care clinic/provider/Mayo Clinic Health System nurse triage line for a phone screening. News Release
- Those who are not a Mayo Clinic Health System patient may call the number below and say they would like to be screened for COVID-19. Staff will help register the patient into our system.
- Please call the Mayo Clinic Health System in Sparta at 608-269-1770 to begin your screening process.
- Those who meet the criteria for testing will be directed to the drive-through location.
- At the drive-through location, Mayo Clinic Health System staff will collect specimens using appropriate precautions.
- Specimens will then be sent to Mayo Clinic in Rochester for analysis, with results expected in 24 to 48 hours.
- Patients will be advised of next steps. To receive your results in a timely manner, you can set up a Patient Online Services account on the Mayo Clinic Health System website or through an app on their phone.