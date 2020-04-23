Mississippi River Clean Up event canceled

LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW) - Following the celebration of Earth Day, volunteers usually get together to clean up the Mississippi River.

However, at this time, the event planned for Saturday, May 9th has been canceled. Organizers say due to Governor Tony Evers' Stay at Home order.

An email from Wayne Ellefson, who is on the committee for the event, reads quote,



"As of now, we're going to cancel the river clean-up as we have done in the past, working on a way That the great help we have had over the years can still do it on there own and have a place to bring The waste pick up."

The committee is working to update the event's website regarding the cancellation.