Nursing Research on the Green goes on the web

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Viterbo University's annual Nursing Research on the Green program will take place in a slightly different format. Instead of a poster presentation and breakout sessions on campus, the event will take place online.

Among a variety of topics to explore, the keynote by Dr. Kathleen Buckwalter will focus on evidence-based research when it comes to elderly populations--especially focused on those with dementia. Dr. Buckwalter, the co-director of the National Health Law and Policy Resource Center, said we can all benefit from the research during this global pandemic, especially when it comes to our older friends and family members.

"We really need a public information and education campaign to begin to change ideas," Dr. Buckwalter said. "I think one of the ways we can do that is helping to show those affected, hearing the voices of those affected and getting people to think how this might affect themselves as they grow older or their grandparents, neighbors or people they care about."

There are some key changes to note about this year's Nursing Research on the Green event: