Rain will arrive for Friday…

Cooler Thursday…

Cooler temperatures moved in, and despite afternoon sunshine highs are much cooler than average. Morning clouds helped keep highs in the 40s and 50s.

Still chilly on Friday…

An approaching weather system will bring rain to the region starting late tonight into Friday. The rain is expected to be mainly in the early to late morning, though there are slight chances in the afternoon.

Some warming this weekend…

We can expect more sunshine for Saturday and Sunday, though there is a slight chance of lingering showers early Saturday. Look for afternoon highs in the upper 50s, perhaps a few lower 60s.

Early week showers and t-storms…

Another active weather pattern will develop for early next week. Temperatures will rise into the 60s, and that will mean rain will probably be accompanied by thunderstorms.

Have a nice evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden