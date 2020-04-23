Rep. Doyle seeks feedback on plan to restart economy

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - State Rep. Steve Doyle (D - 94th District) offered input to Gov. Tony Evers about restarting the state's economy. Doyle said much of it was included in the "Badger Bounceback" plan announced this week.

Doyle is now seeking constituents thoughts on the proposal. Through a news release he writes in part:

"I have combed through numerous plans from across the country, plans that have been crafted by experts for their states. Those plans may or may not meet our public health needs here in Wisconsin. However, my goal here is to start and further the discussion. Are there things in this plan that you like? Are there things that you hate? Are there gaps?"

You can provide your thoughts by emailing rep.doyle@legis.wi.gov.