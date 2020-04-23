West Salem Schools announce Superintendent finalists

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW)- The School District of West Salem has announced the three finalists for their superintendent position.

The three were selected from 16 candidates who are looking to replace Troy Gunderson, who is leaving at the end of the school year.

The three finalists include Brandon Munson, Keith Nerby, and Ryan Reiber.

Munson is currently the superintendent for the North Crawford School District. Prior to that he worked as a teacher in La Crosse, Colby, and Wausau. He then served in principal roles in North Crawford before becoming superintendent for the past 4 years.

Keith Nerby is the principal of Sun Prairie High School. He's also held administrative roles in Beloit, Hamilton, and Burlington.

Ryan Reiber serves as the principal at West Salem Elementary. Prior to that, he began his career in 2001 as a teacher in the School District of La Crosse. Reiber has also spent served as a Viroqua elementary principal for four years.