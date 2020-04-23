6 area student-athletes earn prestigious WIAA award

Stevens Point, Wis. (WXOW) The WIAA's Scholar Athlete Award is one of the most prestigious a student-athlete can win.

It combines excellence in the classroom along with athletics.

Only 16 girls and 16 boys statewide receive them.

So it's quite rare that two from the same school receive one in the same year but that's what's happened to Aquinas.

Zach De Groot won 9 varsity letters in cross country, wrestling, and track.

He was a member of Aquinas' two-time state champion cross country team

Kayla Bahr won 9 varsity letters in volleyball, basketball, and softball and was a key player in two state title teams in basketball.

Zach Slevin is the first logan athlete to earn the WIAA's Scholar Athlete Award.

Slevin won 11 varsity letters in cross country, swimming, and track.

He's was 1st team all-conference in cross country and the defending champ in the MVC.

Other Scholar Athlete winners from the area include Linzy Sendelbach of Arcadia.

She played volleyball, basketball, and softball and helped lead the raiders to the state girl's basketball tournament.

Blair-Taylor's Lauren Steien was a state finalist in swimming for four years and all-conference first team in softball three years.

Jacob Reichmann of Wauzeka-Steuben earned 11 varsity letters in cross country, basketball and baseball and was all-conference first team in all three sports.