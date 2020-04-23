“Storytime for Adults” brings the books to you

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - We're seeing all sorts of celebrities reading to kids online right now, but sometimes adults just want to enjoy a good story too. That's the motivation behind the continuation of the popular La Crosse Library event "Storytime for Adults" in a virtual setting.

The monthly performance typically features library staff and community guests sharing some of their favorite works at Turtle Stack Brewery in La Crosse. Due to the closures of bars and restaurants, the library will host this month's offering online on Friday, April 24 at 8 pm.

They do ask that audience members register ahead of time to keep the event secure. You can do so by contacting the library through a Facebook message or emailing programteam@lacrosselibrary.org.