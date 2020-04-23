Swing-state Republicans pin virus fallout on Democrats

With legions out of work, Republicans across the critical battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin are increasingly laying blame for the economic wreckage of the coronavirus outbreak on the stay-at-home orders or business shutdowns imposed by Democratic governors. They are ramping up a political strategy that is likely to shape the debate in the run-up to the presidential election. It comes as some governors, mostly President Donald Trump’s fellow Republicans, are beginning to ease their orders and as the GOP has started to position itself as the defender of the economy, even if it means taking health risks.