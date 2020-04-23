The La Crosse County Health Department modifies its ban on area campgrounds

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Health Department has announced it will modify its ban on the closure of campgrounds in the area.

The new order allows for independent campsites only and no tents will be allowed.

In addition, seasonal camping units must be completely independent and include their own water hookups and waste disposal systems.

Lastly the order states that no more than 50% of the total campground capacity can be occupied at a given time.