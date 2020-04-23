Vernon County confirms first case of COVID-19

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Vernon County Health Department says it has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

They identified the person as a man in his 70s who has no known exposure from travel or contact with a confirmed case.

The health department said the man is self-isolating at his home.

"We will remain in frequent contact with the individual to monitor their health care needs to ensure that they are able to remain isolated at home while they are ill," said Beth Johnson, Director/Health Officer for the Vernon County Health Department.

They ask that residents continue to do their part in fighting the coronavirus and recommend these tips:

Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water

Cover all coughs and sneezes

Avoid touching your face

Stay home when sick

Practice social distancing

Avoid unnecessary contact with others

Stay home if you can