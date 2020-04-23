Vice President Pence to visit Rochester, tour Mayo Clinic facilities next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Vice President Mike Pence announced that he will travel to Rochester on Tuesday.

During his visit, he is scheduled to tour the Mayo Clinic facilities supporting COVID-19 research and treatment, according to a news release from his office.

Vice President Pence is also scheduled to meet with Mayo Clinic personnel.

He is scheduled to return to Washington, D.C. later that evening.

The Vice President was in Madison on Tuesday touring a GE Healthcare manufacturing facility.