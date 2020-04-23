WAFER Food Pantry hosts its once monthly food package giveaway this Saturday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On Saturday, WAFER Food Pantry will be holding is once monthly extra food package giveaway at two of its locations.

At the La Crosse location, the giveaway will be from 10 am to noon, and in West Salem, the times are 10 am to 11 am.

The West Salem location is at 359 North Leonard Street.

What will be different this year is the food distribution at both locations will utilize a drive-thru system to abide by COVID-19 restrictions. Minimal walk-up service is provided.

Vehicles should line up beginning at Causeway Blvd and Summer St. Vehicles should form a line heading east down Causeway Blvd toward the river then on Milwaukee St. (See map below). Tickets are required for the La Crosse location pick up.

Erin Waldhart, the Executive Director for WAFER Food Pantry, said WAFER is here to help families with anything they can.

WAFER data reports the non-profit serves 1,500 families each month and relies on community donations of food and money to continue services.

You can donate here. You can also view WAFER's client brochure that further explains the resources they have to help those in need.