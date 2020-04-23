Wisconsin’s Top Scholar Athletes Recognized

STEVEN'S POINT, Wis. (WXOW)- A total of 32 students, 16 boys and 16 girls from all over the state of Wisconsin have been selected as finalists to receive the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s(WIAA) prestigious 2020 WIAA Statewide Scholar-Athlete Award underwritten byMarshfieldChildren’sHospital.

According to a press release from WIAA, "

To determine the top 32 finalists, four boys and four girls were selected (based on both athletic and academic achievement) from each of four WIAA divisions. “These extraordinary student-athletes excel in both academics and athletics,” said Tom Shafranski, Assistant Director of the

WIAA. “Sixteen of this year’s 32 WIAA Scholar Athlete finalists have a grade point average of 4.0 to date, while the average GPA is an amazing 3.94. All 32 scholar athlete finalists have already earned a total of 313 varsity letters during their first 3-1/2 years of high school. That’s an average

of 10 letters per athlete.”

All finalists will be honored in a video format that will be posted on May 15 on the WIAA website as well as being broadcasted statewide by Fox Sports on several dates that are to be determined.

The WIAA stated, "The video includes a special message from Alec Ingold, Las Vegas Raiders full backand former member of the Wisconsin Badger football team. Ingold, who graduated from Bayport High School in Green Bay, was named a WIAA Scholar Athlete Finalist in 2015."

Overall each finalist will be awarded a medallion, a certificate, and a special plaque for display in their school’s trophy case. This year's nominees include:

2020 WIAA SCHOLAR ATHLETES

Noteworthy achievements during the first 3-1/2 years of high school

All with GPAs of 3.5 or above



BAHR, Kayla; Onalaska, Aquinas High School—9 varsity letters in volleyball, basketball, and softball. Member of two time state champion basketball team. #1 in the class of 54.



BEGHIN, Laura; Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin Dells High School—7 varsity letters in cross country and track and field.All conference first team honors in cross country 4 years. Team MVP in cross country 4 years.



CARROLL, Izzy; Platteville, Platteville High School—11 varsity letters in volleyball, basketball, and track and field.All conference first team honors in volleyball 3 years. Team MVP in volleyball 2 years. #1 in class of 95.



CHIER, Caden; Berlin, Lourdes Academy—11 varsity letters in football, basketball, golf, and track and field. Allconference first team honors in football 2 years. Team MVP in football-defense 2 years. #1 in class of 36.



DAVEY, Devon; Elkhorn, Elkhorn Area High School—11 varsity letters in soccer, basketball, and track and field. All conference first-team honors in soccer for 2 years. Team MVP in soccer 1 year and track and field 1 year.



DEGROOT, Zachary; Onalaska, Aquinas High School—9 varsity letters in cross country, wrestling, and track and field. Member of two-time state champion cross country team. #1 in the class of 54.



DOTZLER, Anne; Waunakee, Waunakee High School—8 varsity letters in cross country, basketball and soccer. All conference first team honors in cross country 1 year. Team MVP in basketball 1 year.



ELLENBECKER, Marissa; Edgar, Edgar High School—10 varsity letters in cross country, basketball, and track and

field. Two-time individual cross country state champion. State champion in 1600m and 3200m. All conference first team

honors in cross country 4 years. Team MVP in cross country 4 years and track and field 2 years.



FOX, Luke; Waukesha, Catholic Memorial High School—14 varsity letters in football, basketball, baseball and track

and field. Member of three-time state champion football team. All conference first team honors in football 2 years and

baseball 2 years. Team MVP in football-offense 2 years and baseball 1 year.



HELM, Brittany; Muskego, Muskego High School—10 varsity letters in cross country, basketball, and track and field.Member of two-time state champion cross country team. Member of state champion 4x800 relay team. All conference first-team honors in cross country for 4 years. Team MVP in basketball 2 years.



KITZINGER, Katelyn; Marinette, Marinette High School—11 varsity letters in cross country, basketball, and track and field. All conference first team honors in cross country 3 years and basketball 1 year. Team MVP in basketball 3 years, cross country 2 years and track and field 2 years.



LARSON, Tommy; Elkhorn, East Troy High School—11 varsity letters in cross country, wrestling, and track and field.Two-time individual state champion in wrestling. Team MVP in wrestling 3 years.



LILLEHAUG, Logan; Frederic, Frederic High School—6 varsity letters in basketball and golf. All conference first team honors in golf 3 years. Team MVP in golf 3 years and basketball 2 years.



LINDSEY, Isaac; Mineral Point, Mineral Point High School—11 varsity letters in football, basketball, and baseball.All conference first-team honors in football 3 years, basketball 3 years and baseball 2 years. Team MVP in football offense 2 years and basketball 2 years.



MARCINSKE, Matthew; Birchwood, Birchwood High School—10 varsity letters in cross country, basketball, and golf. All conference first-team honors in basketball 4 years, cross country for 3 years, and golf 3 years. Team MVP in basketball 4 years, cross country for 3 years and golf 3 years.



MARTZAHL, Alec; Appleton, Kimberly High School—8 varsity letters in football, basketball, and track and field.Member of state champion track team. All conference first-team honors in football for 2 years. Team MVP in football-offense 2 years.



MEREDITH, Kameri; Elk Mound, Colfax High School—12 varsity letters in volleyball, basketball, softball, and track and field. All conference first-team honors in volleyball 4 years and basketball 3 years. Team MVP in volleyball 3 years,

basketball 3 years, and track and field 2 years.



MOTIFF, Charles; Washburn, Washburn High School—11 varsity letters in soccer, basketball, and track and field. All conference first team honors in soccer 1 year. #1 in class of 30.



NOVACK, Maya; Milwaukee, Cedarburg High School—6 varsity letters in swimming and diving, and track and field.Four-time sectional champion in swimming. State finalist in swimming for 4 years.



O’BRIEN, Jadin; Milwaukee, Divine Savior Holy Angels High School—9 varsity letters in cross country, basketball, and track and field. Two-time state champion in 300m hurdles and state champion in 100m hurdles. All conference first-team honors in basketball for 3 years. Team MVP in track and field 3 years and basketball 3 years.



REICHMANN, Jacob; Wauzeka, Wauzeka-Steuben High School—11 varsity letters in cross country, basketball, and baseball. All conference first team honors in cross country 3 years, basketball 1 year and baseball 1 year. Team MVP in cross country 2 years. #1 in class of 20.



SCHOENEMAN, Aubrey; Mercer, Mercer High School—11 varsity letters in volleyball, basketball, and track and field. State champion in shot put. All conference first team honors in volleyball 2 years. Team MVP in volleyball 3 yearsand track and field 2 years.



SCHWABE, Max; Stratford, Stratford High School—11 varsity letters in football, wrestling, and baseball. Individual state champion in wrestling. Member of two-time state champion wrestling team and state champion baseball team. Team MVP in wrestling 2 years and football-offense 1 year.



SENDELBACH, Linzy; Cochrane, Arcadia High School—11 varsity letters in volleyball, basketball, and softball. All-conference first-team honors in basketball 3 years, softball 2 years, and volleyball 1 year. Team MVP in volleyball 1 year.1 in the class of 89.

SHIELDS, Lauren; Wausau, Newman Catholic High School—11 varsity letters in volleyball, basketball, and soccer.Member of state champion volleyball team. All conference first team honors in volleyball 2 years and soccer 2 years.Team MVP in soccer 3 years and volleyball 2 years.



SIPPEL, Marc; Wausau, Wausau West High School—9 varsity letters in football, hockey, baseball, and track andfield. All conference first team honors in hockey 4 years and football 2 years. Team MVP in football-defense 3 years and hockey 1 year. #1 in class of 301.



SLEVIN, Zach; La Crosse, La Crosse Logan High School—11 varsity letters in cross country, swimming and diving,and track and field. All conference first team honors in cross country 3 years. Team MVP in cross country 2 years and track and field 1 year. #1 in class of 165.



STEIEN, Lauren; Taylor, Blair-Taylor High School—7 varsity letters in swimming and diving, and softball. State

finalist in swimming 4 years. All conference first team honors in softball 3 years. Team MVP in swimming and diving 4

years and softball 3 years.



STUHL, Charlie; Ellsworth, Ellsworth High School—10 varsity letters in cross country, wrestling, and baseball.Member of state champion wrestling team. All conference first-team honors in cross country for 2 years. Team MVP in cross country 2 years and wrestling 2 years.



VANCE, Alex; Oconomowoc, Oconomowoc High School—7 varsity letters in cross country and track and field. All conference first-team honors in cross country for 3 years. Team MVP in cross country 3 years and track and field 1year.

VOLK, Kortnie; Three Lakes, Three Lakes High School—10 varsity letters in cross country, basketball, and track andfield. Member of a state champion 4x100 relay team. All conference first team honors in cross country 4 years. Team MVP in cross country 3 years and track and field 3 years. #1 in class of 32.



WHITE, Skylar; Mount Hope, River Ridge High School—11 varsity letters in volleyball, basketball, and track and field. All conference first team honors in volleyball 3 years and basketball 3 years. Team MVP in basketball 2 years and volleyball 1 year.



