 Skip to Content

2nd northern Indiana pork plant closing temporarily

New
3:40 pm Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

A second pork processing plant in north central Indiana says it’s temporarily suspending operations for up to two weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. Indiana Packers Corp. in Delphi issued a statement saying it made the decision in light of increasing numbers of positive tests of COVID-19 in neighboring communities and reports that Indiana was closing in on its expected peak of infections. The company said it has had 15 positive COVID-19 cases. Tyson Foods Inc. announced Wednesday that it was temporarily closing its pork processing plant in Logansport, about 25 miles away, after 146 employees there tested positive for the coronavirus.  

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content