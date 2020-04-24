‘I won, I lived,’ Sun Prairie woman leaves hospital after recovering from COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Sun Prairie woman was released from SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - Madison Tuesday after a 30-day hospital stay to recover from COVID-19.

Karen McIntyre, 68, spent almost 20 days on a ventilator and was discharged with plenty of applause and cheer.

"I won, I lived," McIntyre said as she left the hospital.

McIntyre was in great spirits as staff members lined the halls to wish her well, according to SSM Health.

Family members waited outside to see her. Her husband, Chuck McIntyre said it was the first time her saw her in person since he brought her to the hospital.

"To see that she still had her sense of humor, she still had her feisty personality, that told me everything was going to be alright," he said.

They had to keep their distance but say they can’t wait to see her at home soon, especially after a such a difficult fight. McIntyre spent 19 days on a ventilator.

"It was quite surreal the first two or three days. It was kind of paralyzing because you didn't know what was going to happen," her husband said. "There were a lot of ups and downs and it felt like it was never ending."

Now the end is in sight. McIntyre will spend a few weeks at a rehabilitation facility. That's where Dr. Danielle Hallett said she'll complete her recovery, though she said the hardest part is over.

"Seeing her doing well and leaving the hospital is both wonderful for her and it's a huge morale boost for the hospital," she said.

McIntyre too, is eager to get home. She jokingly says the things she’s looking forward to the most are going to the bathroom by herself, sleeping at night and of course, being with her husband Chuck.

As for Chuck, he said, he's grateful for a positive outcome but he feels for any other families waiting to hear the same news. He said that's what he hopes the community considers as they weigh the importance of social distancing.

"The only advice I could give to somebody is you don't want to be in my shoes right now," he said.

More than 25 COVID-19 patients have now been discharged from St. Mary’s Hospital. Doctors say many of those patients didn't have to stay as long as McIntyre, but her case illustrates just how serious this virus can be.

When patients need that level of care and attention, doctors said it's important to make sure there are enough beds and equipment available.