Drier conditions heading into the weekend

Morning showers…

A weak rain system will continue to slide across the region for your morning commute. Accumulation will be minimal and by noon rain will dissipate and sunshine returns.

With the afternoon sunshine, temperatures could slip into the 60s. This will make for a comfortable day with light winds.

Warmer weekend…

Temperatures will continue to bring in a warmer pattern. Technically temperatures will be slightly below average with highs in the low 60s. Yet, a drier pattern with more sunshine will make for perfect outdoor weather.

There could be spotty, pop-up showers Saturday afternoon. These will not be plan canceling showers. Just know that if you run into some, it will end shortly with minimal accumulation.

More wet weather….

The more likely chance for widespread rainfall will arrive next work week. An isolated rain chance will arrive to start the work week off. Then Tuesday will be the more likely chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. The changing pattern will keep the warmer temperature within the 60s.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett