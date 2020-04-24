Food fundraiser benefits La Crescent Food Shelf

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Proceeds from a special meal on April 28 go to help out people in need in La Crescent.

The Swing Bridge Pub is providing meals for the fundraiser benefitting the La Crescent Food Shelf. $1,000 of the proceeds will go to help supply the needs of the shelf.

The meal, which costs $12, includes a chicken breast and broasted pork loin with mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, and a dinner roll.

Dinners can be pre-ordered online here by Saturday, April 15 at 8 p.m.

On Tuesday, between 2-6 p.m., those orders can be picked up curbside at the main entrance of the La Crescent Area Event Center.

An additional 100 meals are available on a first-come, first-served basis on Tuesday for those who weren't able to pre-pay. They ask that you have exact cash available when ordering and picking up meals.

There will also be drop boxes available for donating items to the food shelf.