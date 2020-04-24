Free weekend meals available for kids

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Volunteers were hard at work at Logan High School, busy making weekend lunch for children.

The bags include breakfast, lunch, and a bonus lunch.

The La Crosse School District staff said workers had made more than 32,000 meals for children since the announcement of Wisconsin school closings.

On Friday, kids received more than 480 lunches available to all children 18-years of age or younger.

Jeannette Wuensch, the School Nutrition Manager at Central High School, said she is happy to do anything she can for families in need.

"These meals matter," Wuensch said. "These meals are important because a lot of the kids might not get a healthy meal throughout the day or the weekend. It is great that we can do that, it is very humbling."

Here is a list of sites where families and kids can pick up the lunches.