TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) - A special parade to celebrate a milestone for a young boy from Trempealeau.

11-year-old Lohgan Daffinson is now cancer free.

He was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma last October.

Friday was his final day of treatment.

To celebrate the good news, family, friends, and members of the Trempealeau Police and Fire Departments had a parade for Lohgan.