Hundreds protest Wisconsin restrictions; Online counter-protests underway

MADISON, Wis. (AP/WXOW/WKOW) - Hundreds of people came to the State Capitol in Madison to protest against Governor Tony Evers' Safer-At-Home order and its extension until May 26.

Carrying American flags, or signs, the crowd stood closely together outside the capitol, contradicting recommendations from health experts to practice social distancing or wearing masks in public.

Some of the signs blamed the governor for putting people out of work while other signs called for him to be recalled.

Speakers at the event asked the governor to open the state up to businesses that were shut down as non-essential.

Besides the crowd outside the capitol, dozens of vehicles looped around the capitol square displaying flags and signs of support.

Shortly after the protest was announced, an online counter-protest event was launched on Facebook.

"By joining this event, you are showing support for those measures remaining in place," read the description of the event. "But rather than counter-protest that event in person, we're planning to act responsibly, posting our opinions online and not showing up in person on April 24, risking the lives of others."

Another group is holding a series of online weekend events in support of the Safer at Home extension.

Organizers say the event is part of a new grassroots movement/online group called “We Support Governor Evers & Covid 19 Safer at Home Order” that started April 19.

“We have people from every avenue: small business owners, healthcare workers, Democrats, Republicans, healthy individuals, and the medically vulnerable,” organizer Marybeth Glenn said in a news release.