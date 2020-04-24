Iowa leads NCAA in wrestling attendance, Cyclones rank third

Iowa led the nation in NCAA wrestling attendance for the 14th straight year and the state’s two other Division I programs ranked among the top 13 nationally. The National Wrestling Media Association announced the Hawkeyes averaged a record 12,568 fans over seven dates at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. This was the first season a program drew more than 10,000 for every home dual. Penn State was second in attendance with an average of 7,604. Iowa State was third at 4,795 and Northern Iowa was 13th at 2,168.