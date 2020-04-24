Local artist paints daily for neighbors

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Nicole Kapellas paints a new acrylic piece every night to surprise her neighbors and provide something to look forward to routinely.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced restaurant worker and artist Nicole Kapellas into unemployment. She decided to spend the indefinite time getting back to painting.

Kapellas paints a new canvas featuring a strong female character for her neighbor girls Morgan and Addie Neumann to run out onto their porch and see.

"I've never had a neighbor doing paintings before for us," Nine-year-old Morgan Neumann said. "I think that it's really awesome because she takes her time doing her paintings and she does a really good job."

Kapellas re-uses the same canvas by painting over the previous piece. She said she'll continue doing this until the pandemic ends.