Looking good for weekend plans…

Still cool on Friday…

Rain was confined to the west early Friday morning, but sunshine returned for the rest of the day. Highs rebounded into the 50s to lower 60s, and that is a bit below average.

Warming this weekend…

We can expect more sunshine for Saturday and Sunday, though there is a slight chance of showers late Saturday. Those showers will be isolated and mostly north of I-90. Look for afternoon highs in the upper 50s to middle 60s.

Early week showers and t-storms…

Another active weather pattern will develop for early next week. Temperatures will rise into the 60s, and that will mean rain will probably be accompanied by thunderstorms from time to time. The best chance appears to be on Tuesday.

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden