Make butter in your own kitchen with tips from Alice in Dairyland

LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW) - Wisconsin's reigning "Alice in Dairyland's" Abigail Martin shows how easy it is to make butter in your own kitchen.

Martin takes us into her kitchen to showcase how to make butter using just a few simple ingredients.

Martin said the key component is Wisconsin heavy whipping cream. She said that any dairy milk will do, but the higher the cream content, the easier it is to make. Martin said to put the cream in a clean jar with a lid that seals tight. After that, all you need is a little arm strength and about 5-10 minutes to shake the jar.

Once it's ready, Martin said the butter will look like a whipped butter product and spread smoothly on crackers or bread. She added that while this might be a fun project for kids to do, you likely don't want to shake a jar everytime you want fresh butter. She suggests getting butter and dairy products from the store that bear the Proudly Wisconsin Dairy seal to support the states farmers.