Minnesota now has nearly 3,200 COVID-19 cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - More confirmed cases of COVID-19 are reported in Minnesota along with additional deaths from the virus.

The Minnesota Department of Health said there are now 221 people who have died from complications from the coronavirus, an increase of 21 from Thursday. It is the second day in a row that 21 people died from COVID-19 in one day in Minnesota.

The state Department of Health said there are now 3,185 confirmed cases in Minnesota. That figure is up 243 cases from the day before. Of those, 1,594 no longer need isolation according to the state.

Additionally, 278 people are hospitalized from the virus. 111 are in intensive care.

No new cases were reported in Fillmore County on Friday according to the state. They reported the county's first death due to the virus on Thursday. Fillmore County Public Health said that the death is connected to a congregative living facility outside of Fillmore County.

Winona County is reporting two new cases.

County Positives Deaths Fillmore 12 1 Houston 1 0 Winona 64 13 Figures provided by the Minnesota Department of Health