Minnesota fire departments to host homemade mask drives on Saturday
LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW/KTTC) - Local fire departments in Minnesota are collecting face masks on Saturday to encourage residents to donate masks for essential workers and others in need.
This is part of a statewide push from Gov. Tim Walz, which states all 775 fire departments in the State of Minnesota will participate.
“While homemade masks will not replace personal protective equipment, they go a long way in preventing the wearer’s germs from infecting others. I am asking Minnesota’s crafters, sewers, and creatives to step up and help out their community,” Walz said in a news release.
"The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings to protect others from COVID-19. Cloth face masks can help prevent the wearer’s germs from infecting others – especially in situations where they may spread the virus without symptoms. Cloth face masks are not a proven way to prevent COVID-19 from infecting the wearer," Olmsted County Public Health Services said in a news release.
The collected masks will be given to local congregate living facilities, non-medical essential workers, volunteers and individuals, Health Services said.
Find out how to create a homemade mask here.
The news release said the masks should be placed in a clean plastic bag and dropped off at fire stations between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday.
On Saturday, individuals can drop off masks at the following local fire departments:
In Winona County:
- Altura Fire Department, 25 N. Main St.
- Dakota Fire Department, 725 Frontage Road
- Goodview Fire Department, 4135 W. 5th St.
- Lewiston Fire Department, 85 N. Fremont St.
- Minnesota City Fire Deparment, 149 Mill Stt.
- Nodine Fire Department, 42774 Co. Road 12
- Ridgeway Fire Department, 35761 Co. Road 12
- Rollingstone Fire Department, 61 Main St.
- St. Charles Fire Department, 613 Church Avenue
- Wilson Fire Department, 29660 Co. Road 12
- Winona Fire Department-Central, 451 E. 3rd St.
- Winona Fire Department-West, 1077 W. Broadway
In Houston County:
- Brownsville Fire Department, 408 Main St.
- Caledonia Ambulance Station, 304 E. Main St.
- Eitzen Fire Hall, 202 E. Main St.
- Hokah Fire Station, 9 Mill St.
- Houston Fire Department, Industrial Drive
- La Crescent Fire Station, 336 S. 1st St.
- Spring Grove Fire Department 118 1st Avenue NW