Minnesota fire departments to host homemade mask drives on Saturday

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW/KTTC) - Local fire departments in Minnesota are collecting face masks on Saturday to encourage residents to donate masks for essential workers and others in need.

This is part of a statewide push from Gov. Tim Walz, which states all 775 fire departments in the State of Minnesota will participate.

“While homemade masks will not replace personal protective equipment, they go a long way in preventing the wearer’s germs from infecting others. I am asking Minnesota’s crafters, sewers, and creatives to step up and help out their community,” Walz said in a news release.

"The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings to protect others from COVID-19. Cloth face masks can help prevent the wearer’s germs from infecting others – especially in situations where they may spread the virus without symptoms. Cloth face masks are not a proven way to prevent COVID-19 from infecting the wearer," Olmsted County Public Health Services said in a news release.

The collected masks will be given to local congregate living facilities, non-medical essential workers, volunteers and individuals, Health Services said.

Find out how to create a homemade mask here.

The news release said the masks should be placed in a clean plastic bag and dropped off at fire stations between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

On Saturday, individuals can drop off masks at the following local fire departments:

In Winona County:

Altura Fire Department, 25 N. Main St.

Dakota Fire Department, 725 Frontage Road

Goodview Fire Department, 4135 W. 5th St.

Lewiston Fire Department, 85 N. Fremont St.

Minnesota City Fire Deparment, 149 Mill Stt.

Nodine Fire Department, 42774 Co. Road 12

Ridgeway Fire Department, 35761 Co. Road 12

Rollingstone Fire Department, 61 Main St.

St. Charles Fire Department, 613 Church Avenue

Wilson Fire Department, 29660 Co. Road 12

Winona Fire Department-Central, 451 E. 3rd St.

Winona Fire Department-West, 1077 W. Broadway

In Houston County: