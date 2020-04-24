New Horizons continues service to domestic violence victims despite pandemic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The phone lines remain open and personnel at New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers stand ready to help victims of domestic abuse during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization that covers a 65 mile territory has had to rely on less face to face communication through telephones and Zoom to provide services like therapy and safety planning.

"Our shelter and our crisis line are staffed 24 hours a day seven days a week still," said Ann Kappauf, executive director at New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers. "We're there to help, and we also have advocates who are available to work with somebody even if they who might not be seeking a safe shelter."

Kappauf said the best route is to contact their crisis line to request assistance during this time. Outreach centers have been closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Crisis Line for La Crosse is 1-888-231-0066. In Whitehall it is 1-800-706-8586.

Shelters are still open as well, but New Horizons is not taking in any new people at this time.

New Horizon's therapist has had full schedules during the course of this pandemic due to the amount of time people are spending in the house.

"Persons are needing someone to talk to because of what they are going through," said Kappauf.

One area of concern that the nonprofit organization has is with the jail letting out more people to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"With law enforcement being able to do the... signature bonds right on site and the perpetrator isn't going to jail, that is affecting victims of abuse for us in our areas in that then they don't have a few days or even a few hours where the perpetrator is away from the residence," said Kappauf.

But even with so much time spent in homes, Kappauf and New Horizons have not seen a spike in requests for shelter due to a domestic violence situation.

People are generally requesting more financial and housing assistance in the midst of the pandemic.

"We have fewer people requesting shelter or if they are requesting shelter, they are more in a homeless need rather than a safety need, so it's more the general public and not victims of abuse," said Kappauf.