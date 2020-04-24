Onalaska’s fire chief resigns

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The head of the Onalaska Fire Department, William "Billy" Hayes, resigned from his job Friday.

The city sent out a release late Friday afternoon announcing Hayes' resignation.

The statement said that he's looking to spend more time with his family. He's been separated from them due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The city said he'll also work on his lecturing career.

Hayes became chief in August 2018.

He served a five-day unpaid suspension from the department in 2019 for comments made during his arrest for drunk driving.

The city's Police and Fire Commission meets Monday to appoint an acting fire chief and begin working on finding Hayes' replacement.

Onalaska's fire department has 14 full-time firefighters and 15 on-call volunteers.