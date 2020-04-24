Packers stay on offense, add RB A.J. Dillon after QB Love

The Green Bay Packers have used a second-round pick on running back A.J. Dillon, taking the Boston College workhorse with the 62nd overall selection. This follows the selection of Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick in the first round. Before this draft, the Packers hadn’t used a first-round pick on offense since taking Mississippi State tackle Derek Sherrod at No. 32 overall in 2011. Dillon rushed for 4,382 yards on 845 carries in his three-year college career.