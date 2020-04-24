Packers move up in draft to take Utah State QB Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers have found a potential successor to Aaron Rodgers. And they were willing to trade up in the first round and bypass more immediate needs to land him. Green Bay moved up four spots in the first round to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick in the NFL draft. The move fortifies Green Bay’s quarterback depth and provides an heir apparent for Rodgers. But it doesn’t provide immediate help for a team that wants to take the next step after going 13-3 and losing in the NFC championship game last year.