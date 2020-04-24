Riverfest says it is still on for this year

Riverfest says it is still on for this yearNew
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The annual Riverfest celebration in La Crosse is still a go for 2020.
Organizers posted on the festival's Facebook page Friday morning that the event is happening.
Riverfest is set for July 1-4 at Riverside Park in La Crosse.
On Thursday, organizers of La Crosse's Irishfest announced they were cancelling the 2020 event.
A decision on whether Oktoberfest is occurring won't need to be made until mid-July according to their organizers.