Riverfest says it is still on for this year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The annual Riverfest celebration in La Crosse is still a go for 2020.

Organizers posted on the festival's Facebook page Friday morning that the event is happening.

Riverfest is set for July 1-4 at Riverside Park in La Crosse.

On Thursday, organizers of La Crosse's Irishfest announced they were cancelling the 2020 event.

A decision on whether Oktoberfest is occurring won't need to be made until mid-July according to their organizers.