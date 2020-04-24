Safer-at-Home extension goes into effect Friday; A look at what restrictions are lifted

Wisconsin (WAOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers is directing the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to extend the Safer-at-Home order until May 26.

Businesses and activities ramping up service and operations:

Public libraries: Public libraries may now provide curb-side pick-up of books and other library materials.

Other changes include:

Schools: Public and private K-12 schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

State Senator Patrick Testin (R) said he doesn't agree with extending the safer at home order.

"Many small business owners who already operate on razor thin margins are struggling. My concern is that there are going to be many, if this continues on, that will never open their doors again," Testin said.

But in his press conference Governor Evers said, "our businesses, our workers and us as consumers can't be confident if we're not confident about our safety and health."

Evers also said it could be awhile before things completely return to normal.