Saints trade up to No. 74 overall, draft linebacker Baun

The New Orleans Saints have traded up 14 spots in the third round and taken Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun 74th overall in the NFL draft. The Saints’ trade with Cleveland on Friday night also brought New Orleans a seventh-round pick this year in exchange for the 88th overall pick and a third-rounder next year. The 6-foot-2, 238-pound Baun was the second overall draft choice by New Orleans. The Saints took Michigan center Cesar Ruiz in the first round and did not have a second-round choice. Baun had 19 1/2 tackles for losses and 12 1/2 sacks last season.