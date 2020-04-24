Shamrock Club donates $2,000 to Hunger Task Force

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Greater La Crosse Area Shamrock Club donated $2,000 to the Hunger Task Force of La Crosse.

Those funds were raised at the Shamrock Club's annual Christmas party in December.

"The Shamrock Club does a number of fundraisers throughout the year. One of which is a dinner announcing the Irish Man and Irish Rose. We brought a number of members together for this event to help us raise money that night. It included a silent auction and raffles. We've utilized that money along with other fundraisers to help support this cause," said 2020 Irish Man Patrick Mullaney.

With the cancellation of their events, including Irishfest, the group said that they are using their money to give back to the community. Now, the Shamrock Club is asking others to do the same.

"We are actually hoping that some of the other clubs and organizations in La Crosse will maybe take this as a very gentle challenge. I know a lot of them had events that got canceled. We're asking if they would maybe consider donating to the community at this time," said 2020 Irish Rose Tracy Mullaney.

On Friday, a generous donor in the community agreed to match the Hunger Task Force during their Food Drive Fridays event.