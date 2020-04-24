Vikings draft LSU WR Jefferson 22nd and TCU CB Gladney 31st

The Minnesota Vikings have taken LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson with the 22nd overall pick in the NFL draft. They also traded down to select TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney with the 31st choice. The slot for Jefferson came from Buffalo in the trade that sent wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Bills. Jefferson set a school record and led all FBS players with 111 receptions in 2019 for the national champions. The Vikings sent the 25th selection to San Francisco and moved down six spots for Gladney while gaining additional picks in the fourth and fifth round from the 49ers.