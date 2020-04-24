Virus pits health vs. public duty for some state lawmakers

Lawmakers in some states are having to choose between risking their health and carrying out their elected duties in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. Over the past month, at least 13 states have approved some form of remote voting for lawmakers in at least one of their legislative chambers. Some legislatures have shut down entirely. But others are pressing ahead with in-person sessions to vote on budget and policy priorities. Some lawmakers have chosen to skip those sessions because of concerns about contracting the coronavirus, leaving their constituents without a voice when key votes are taken.