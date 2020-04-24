DHS: 9 percent of COVID-19 cases come back positive; five new deaths; 1 new La Crosse Co. case

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin increased again Friday as did the number of fatalities attributed to the disease.

The number of people infected by the coronavirus since the outbreak began is 5,356, an increase of 304 since the day before. The increase is largest reported since the outbreak began.

However, the new figures also coincide with an expansion of testing capacity in the state.

One-hundred-fifty of the new cases were identified in Brown County. Outbreaks in food packaging plants in Green Bay have been responsible for much of the increase in that area.

Over 54,000 tests have come back negative, 3,000 more than yesterday.

Health officials and Gov. Tony Evers have said they will monitor the percentage of new tests that come back positive to determine when the state can reopen. Today, 8.9 percent of new tests were positive. Fourteen days of consistent decline will be needed to reopen the state.

The disease has killed 262 Wisconsinites. That is up 5 from yesterday.

Twenty-five percent of those testing positive so far have been hospitalized, 1,318 people. That is 16 more than the day before.

For the first time since the earliest days of the outbreak, health officials released the number of recovered cases. That figure stands at 2,313. The new figure seems to rely heavily on the assumption most people recover within a month, rather than actual verification through testing.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

State figures show that in the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, there were six total COVID-19 patients in the hospital as of Friday afternoon. One of those cases was in intensive care.

La Crosse County is reporting its first new case in two weeks. There are now 27 confirmed cases in the county. The case is identified as a woman in her mid-50s. The La Crosse County Health Department said the investigation into how she contracted the virus is continuing. She is not hospitalized.

26 of the cases in the county are considered recovered.

With the exception of Grant County, none of the other counties in the region are reporting new cases, only increases in the number of negative tests. Grant County won't update their figures until later in the afternoon. We'll update this story and the table below as new information becomes available.