Bills draft Iowa DE AJ Epenesa, Utah RB Zack Moss

The Buffalo Bills addressed their defensive pass-rush and offensive rushing needs with their first two picks in the NFL draft. Buffalo opened by selecting Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, who led the Big Ten with 10 1/2 sacks as a junior last season, with the 54th pick. The Bills then followed up by choosing Utah running back Zack Moss at No. 86. Barring trades, Buffalo had five picks remaining over the final four rounds Saturday, with their next coming at No. 128.