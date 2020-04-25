Elective surgeries in Iowa to resume under ‘new normal’

Now that Iowa’s governor will allow elective surgeries to resume next week, one of the state’s largest hospitals said it’s preparing to do so under conditions that will be the “new normal.” Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds said Friday that her first step in reopening Iowa’s economy after a lengthy shutdown caused by the coronavirus includes allowing elective surgeries to resume starting Monday. Her proclamation also allows farmers markets to resume. University of Iowa Health Care said in a statement that while elective procedures will resume Friday, it will hardly be a return to normal.