La Crescent community participates in statewide mask drive

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Local community members participated in Governor Tim Walz's "Minnesewta Week" by sewing protective face masks and dropping them off at the fire department.

La Crescent firefighters will deliver the masks to essential workers at local care facilities to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"I'm not so worried about me catching it but me not knowing that I'm carrying it and then going into a facility for something simple like a lift assist and spreading it is something that we're very nervous about," Cpt. Tony Murilla said. "So these masks are very important."

Connie Smith donated masks she'd sewn out of fabrics she stored at her house.

"So many times when I'm cleaning out shelves and drawers I'm thinking, 'Why am I keeping this? I should throw this away.''' Smith said. "But I love the material so I keep it and now I know why... Because of this."