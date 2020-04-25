La Crosse Police searching for missing Sparta man

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Police Department posted on Facebook that they are searching for 21-year-old Savari E. McCloud of Sparta.

McCloud was last seen in the area of Pettibone beach at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday night. He is believed to have left on foot.

Savari's nickname is "Bo Bo." He was wearing a blue shirt, a white and black jacket, black pants, white and black shoes, and a hat with the clown from "IT" on it.

If you have information on McCloud's whereabouts, contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-789-7241.