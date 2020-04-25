New trend of people delaying emergency care due to COVID-19

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A dangerous trend is developing nationwide in emergency rooms.

People are delaying emergency attention because they are afraid to take up hospital space or of contracting COVID-19.

Staff at Gundersen Health in La Crosse have noticed a drop in people receiving attention. But when a person does come into the hospital, they are much sicker because they've waited to receive the proper medical attention.

"I don't want people to do that here because we can care for emergency cases here, and we can care for them safely," said Dr. Chris Eberlein, Emergency Medicine Physician at Gundersen. "We've put a lot of robust policies and procedures in place to protect our patients and staff and we are fully capable of taking care of our emergency cases."

Dr. Eberlein urges people to contact emergency services immediately if they are experiencing major health disruptions, the same as they would do before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We don't want people delaying care they need out of fear of the virus because like I said, we can handle patients with and without COVID. We have to separate them and ways to take care of these patients."