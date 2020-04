Ole Miss has a new person in charge of its softball program. The university on Friday named as its next softball coach Jamie Trachsel, who led the Minnesota Golden Gophers to a 102-40-1 record and a trip to the Women’s College World Series in 2019. The Clarion Ledger reports Trachsel replaces Ruben Felix, who served as interim coach in 2020 after Mike Smith was dismissed following a “non-financial external audit” of the program.